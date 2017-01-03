Look: Did Dwyane Wade's Baby Mama Get Petty Over a Fur Coat Comparison Between Him and Kim Kardashian?

Dwyane Wade's fans may be there for the NBA superstar's daring fashion choices.

When The Shade Room posted a "Who Wore It Better?" side-by-side comparison with the Chicago Bulls' shooting guard and Kim Kardashian rocking the same fur coat, Aja Metoyer rocked with Kim K. all the way.

But his baby mama isn't one of those fans.

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Real tears.

Was Aja being petty or speaking the truth with this short but effective trolling?

Dwyane and Aja share an adorable toddler son, Xavier, who was infamously referred to as Wade's "break baby" outside of his relationship with wife Gabrielle Union.

Last month, it was reported that Metoyer will be part of the new season of Basketball Wives LA, so perhaps there's more slander to come.

