Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Live IG Video Got a Flirty Visit From Masika Kalysha

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast members just can't seem to stay away from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

After getting a rather thirsty visit from Nikki Mudarris during his Instagram Live video just last month, Masika Kalysha popped in on the boxing legend's recent IG Live session as well. What did Fetty Wap's baby mama have to say to the retired, undefeated champ? A simple, "Hey Floyd," followed by a tongue-wagging, silly-face emoji. Hmm... Take a look at how Masika slid in to the session and the priceless reaction that her comment left on Floyd's face.

#MasikaKaylsha popping in on #FloydMayweather 's Instagram Live via. @teatenders__ A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:01am PST

This follows Miss Nikki Baby posting three tongue emojis during Mayweather's IG Live session just three weeks ago.

#MissNikkiBaby is feeling Zaddy Mayweather 😂😩 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

Floyd and Nikki were also spotted together at the same Philadelphia nightclub last November. Although Masika and Nikki worked past their differences last year, we wonder if this will put some tension back in the air between the two. In Kalysha's defense, she did say that Floyd is nothing more than her "homie" who "gives great relationship advice" during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last summer.

But if they were to work their way out of the friend zone, would you be there for a Money-Masika connection? Or do you prefer Mayweather with Mudarris? That's if he's not entertaining either and still rocking with Bad Medina. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff