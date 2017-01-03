Watch: Video Verification? Lakers' Jordan Clarkson and Kendall Jenner Share a New Year's Kiss in the Club

Those rumors were only heightened later that same month, when Kendall posted a Snapchat story of Jordan jumping over her head. (And that wasn't an easy feat, considering the model stands 5-foot-10).

But now we have the best possible evidence about Jordan and Kendall dating — a kiss.

Clarkson, 24, and Jenner, 21, were spotted sharing a quick smooch on the dance floor on, presumably, New Year's Eve. Watch the video below and you'll see a gentleman with glasses on during the opening seconds. Well, peep over his shoulder and you'll see Jordan all over Kendall.

Aww! Young love. Take a look.