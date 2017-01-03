Watch: Video Verification? Lakers' Jordan Clarkson and Kendall Jenner Share a New Year's Kiss in the Club

Rumored reports about Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jordan Clarkson allegedly dating Kendall Jenner stemmed back to April of last year.
Those rumors were only heightened later that same month, when Kendall posted a Snapchat story of Jordan jumping over her head. (And that wasn't an easy feat, considering the model stands 5-foot-10).
But now we have the best possible evidence about Jordan and Kendall dating — a kiss.
Clarkson, 24, and Jenner, 21, were spotted sharing a quick smooch on the dance floor on, presumably, New Year's Eve. Watch the video below and you'll see a gentleman with glasses on during the opening seconds. Well, peep over his shoulder and you'll see Jordan all over Kendall.
Aww! Young love. Take a look.
Yes, this seems to be the concrete proof of the two dating that fans have been searching for. We guess Kendall and sister Khloe Kardashian could go on a double date with their baller boos whenever the Lakers (with Clarkson) finish playing the Cleveland Cavaliers (with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson).
Cute couple.
