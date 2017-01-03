Look: Serena Williams Reveals Closeup of Her Engagement Ring and It's Not What You'd Expect

From the moment that Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion last week, media outlets and fans alike seemed hellbent on getting a glimpse of the tennis legend's engagement ring.
Well, Serena has something for all those thirsty people.
Williams took to her Instagram account Monday and posted a shot of an engagement band holding a corn tortilla, instead of the diamond rocks that you were probably expecting.
She also hilariously captioned, "Sneak peek. It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering."
Ha! Serena's got jokes!
Hilarious!
In all seriousness, though, cameras did catch a glimpse of Serena's engagement ring shortly after the news broke, after she, sister Venus Williams, and Ohanion stepped off a plane in New Zealand in preparation for the Auckland Classic, which is now underway. Although the footage came out a bit blurry, it's adequate enough to reveal that Alexis did Serena well.
With a win at the Australian Open later this month, Williams would have 23 Grand Slam titles — breaking Steffi Graf's 22 and pulling one within Margaret Court's 24 for the most Grand Slam titles in women's singles tennis history.
Her fiance, Alexis, will definitely be watching and cheering her on.
(Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
