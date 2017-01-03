Look: Serena Williams Reveals Closeup of Her Engagement Ring and It's Not What You'd Expect

From the moment that Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion last week, media outlets and fans alike seemed hellbent on getting a glimpse of the tennis legend's engagement ring.

Well, Serena has something for all those thirsty people.

Williams took to her Instagram account Monday and posted a shot of an engagement band holding a corn tortilla, instead of the diamond rocks that you were probably expecting.

She also hilariously captioned, "Sneak peek. It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering."

Ha! Serena's got jokes!