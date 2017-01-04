Look: Would You Watch a Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Celebrity Boxing Match? Well Adrian Broner Says One Is Set for March

Adrien Broner must see the Chris Brown - Soulja Boy beef as an opportunity to make some dough.

That should explain why the boxer took to his Instagram account Wednesday to claim that he has set up a celebrity boxing match between the warring artists.

"It's going down in March," Broner claims on his IG, posting a photo of Breezy and Soulja as if it's a promotion for the bout. "They both getting prepared for the epic fight of the beginning of the year @chrisbrownofficial VS @souljaboy2017."

Broner even alleges that tickets for the scrap "will be available shortly" with the location and date to be determined.