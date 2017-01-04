Look: Would You Watch a Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Celebrity Boxing Match? Well Adrian Broner Says One Is Set for March

Adrien Broner must see the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy beef as an opportunity to make some dough.
That should explain why the boxer took to his Instagram account Wednesday to claim that he has set up a celebrity boxing match between the warring artists.
"It's going down in March," Broner claims on his IG, posting a photo of Breezy and Soulja as if it's a promotion for the bout. "They both getting prepared for the epic fight of the beginning of the year @chrisbrownofficial VS @souljaboy2017."
Broner even alleges that tickets for the scrap "will be available shortly" with the location and date to be determined.
We've heard artists talking about settling their differences in the ring before, only for the bout to never happen.
That being said, do you believe that Broner has really set up this celebrity boxing match between the two? And more importantly, if so, will it happen?
While we have our serious doubts that this would ever come to fruition, for what it's worth, both CB and Soulja did tell Broner to set up the fight.
That and Soulja Snapchatted a picture and video of himself training today.
And that came after this morning, when Soulja issued an apology to his fans over his recent behavior.
Since posting the IG, Broner has been hit with a wave of mixed reactions, ranging from jokes to people telling him where to hold the fight.
Would you watch this fight if it actually happens?
(Photo from left: meh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for H&M, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group, Jesse Grant/BET/Getty Images for BET)
