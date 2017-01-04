Look: Gilbert Arenas Can't Believe Chris Brown And Soulja Boy Are Beefing Online When They Allegedly Live '8 Minutes From Each Other'

Gilbert Arenas wants to clarify something about this Chris Brown-Soulja Boy beef.
The former NBA All-Star slid into comedian Lil Duval's Twitter mentions today and let it be known that the two artists allegedly not only live in the same city, but just about eight minutes apart, yet are making online threats and telling Adrien Broner to set up a celebrity boxing match.
"The same city?" Arenas replied to Duval's original tweet about Breezy and Soulja's phone antics.
He added, "They live about eight minutes from each other," before inserting a pondering, scratching-chin emoji.
As you'll see, Kid Ink also jumped into the thread, adding, "We all literally live around the corner from each other."
While No Chill Gil never shies away from igniting drama on social media, we feel him on this stance.
Why is there a need for IG dragging and slandering or even a scheduled boxing match, when CB and Soulja could meet up in the neighborhood and shoot the fair one ASAP?
(Photos from Left: Leon Bennett/WireImage, Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage)
