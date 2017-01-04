#YESTOBLACK

Look: Gilbert Arenas Can't Believe Chris Brown And Soulja Boy Are Beefing Online When They Allegedly Live '8 Minutes From Each Other'

Look: Gilbert Arenas Can't Believe Chris Brown And Soulja Boy Are Beefing Online When They Allegedly Live '8 Minutes From Each Other'

This IG conversation between the former NBA All-Star, Lil Duval and Kid Ink is hilarious.

Published 1 hour ago

Gilbert Arenas wants to clarify something about this Chris Brown-Soulja Boy beef.

The former NBA All-Star slid into comedian Lil Duval's Twitter mentions today and let it be known that the two artists allegedly not only live in the same city, but just about eight minutes apart, yet are making online threats and telling Adrien Broner to set up a celebrity boxing match.

"The same city?" Arenas replied to Duval's original tweet about Breezy and Soulja's phone antics.

He added, "They live about eight minutes from each other," before inserting a pondering, scratching-chin emoji.

As you'll see, Kid Ink also jumped into the thread, adding, "We all literally live around the corner from each other."

#GilbertArenas and #KidInk weigh in on the #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy beef

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

While No Chill Gil never shies away from igniting drama on social media, we feel him on this stance.

Why is there a need for IG dragging and slandering or even a scheduled boxing match, when CB and Soulja could meet up in the neighborhood and shoot the fair one ASAP?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET-Staff

(Photos from Left: Leon Bennett/WireImage, Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news