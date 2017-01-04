Watch: Wait a Minute! An NBA Baller Other Than Jordan Clarkson Was Spotted Hanging With Kendall Jenner

Footage of Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson getting up close and personal with Kendall Jenner on New Year's Eve was seemingly the video verification that people needed to deduce that the two are a couple.

But wait just a minute!

TMZ Sports posted a new video Wednesday showing Jenner hanging out with a different NBA baller last night — Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, who is also allegedly Kendall's ex.

Following Clarkson's Lakers scoring a home win over Parsons's Grizzlies, Chandler and Kendall were spotted hanging out at two Hollywood locations.

Upon leaving hotspot Delilah, Parsons was even asked by TMZ if he and Kendall were back on and he replied, "Why you say that?" with a grin on his face.

Following that, the two were again spotted at 1 OAK, where sources tell TMZ that they continued to hang out together.

Take a look at the footage of their Tuesday night on the town.