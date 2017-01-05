Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is Getting in Deep With the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Beef and Breezy's Baby Mama Nia Guzman Is Pettily Co-Signing

And Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a lot to do with that. The retired, undefeated boxing legend was tagged over a photo of Breezy's daughter, Royalty, in an Instagram shot posted by the singer's baby mama, Nia Guzman, on Wednesday. Peep below and you can distinctly see "Floyd Mayweather" in addition to "The Money Team" tagged over the toddler.

It looks like #ChrisBrown's baby mama #NiaGuzman woke up on the right side of petty this morning 😩 She's #TeamMoneyTeam! A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

TMZ Sports additionally reported that Mayweather has been hanging out with Guzman and Royalty lately and that the former boxing champion "is investing in Royalty's future." Wow. Soulja Boy took the post as an extra reason to douse his already fiery feud with Brown with even more gasoline, responding to Guzman's IG with a devil emoji and "TMT" hashtag for Mayweather's Money Team.

😈 #TMT A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:14am PST

Needless to say, that didn't go over too well with CB, who warned Soulja today to stop bringing his daughter into their beef, promising the rapper that continuing to do so will take their situation "somewhere else" and well past the ring.

IM NOT PLAYING! Krossed da line...... We gone push this fight UP!!! I promise you are regret this for the rest of ya life A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Right before Soulja's devil emoji IG, he posted this video of him and Mayweather, who the rapper calls his "trainer/big brother," as they both vow to get that money via the upcoming celebrity fight.

Me and my trainer/big brother @floydmayweather #TMT it's official!! 😈👊🏾 A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Adrien Broner, who first posted a fight promotion poster of the artists on Wednesday, added today that he's going to train Brown while Mayweather trains Soulja Boy. He also said that he's pushing for this fight to happen "asap."

It's one thing to train him, but are Floyd and Soulja crossing the line by involving Royalty? And despite her dislike for her baby daddy, do you think Guzman is wrong for allowing her daughter to be involved in this? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff