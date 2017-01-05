Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is Getting in Deep With the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Beef and Breezy's Baby Mama Nia Guzman Is Pettily Co-Signing

It's well past personal between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy before their reported celebrity boxing bout.
And Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a lot to do with that.
The retired, undefeated boxing legend was tagged over a photo of Breezy's daughter, Royalty, in an Instagram shot posted by the singer's baby mama, Nia Guzman, on Wednesday.
Peep below and you can distinctly see "Floyd Mayweather" in addition to "The Money Team" tagged over the toddler.
TMZ Sports additionally reported that Mayweather has been hanging out with Guzman and Royalty lately and that the former boxing champion "is investing in Royalty's future."
Soulja Boy took the post as an extra reason to douse his already fiery feud with Brown with even more gasoline, responding to Guzman's IG with a devil emoji and "TMT" hashtag for Mayweather's Money Team.
Needless to say, that didn't go over too well with CB, who warned Soulja today to stop bringing his daughter into their beef, promising the rapper that continuing to do so will take their situation "somewhere else" and well past the ring.
Right before Soulja's devil emoji IG, he posted this video of him and Mayweather, who the rapper calls his "trainer/big brother," as they both vow to get that money via the upcoming celebrity fight.
Adrien Broner, who first posted a fight promotion poster of the artists on Wednesday, added today that he's going to train Brown while Mayweather trains Soulja Boy. He also said that he's pushing for this fight to happen "asap."
It's one thing to train him, but are Floyd and Soulja crossing the line by involving Royalty?
And despite her dislike for her baby daddy, do you think Guzman is wrong for allowing her daughter to be involved in this?
