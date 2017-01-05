Look: Check Out Steph Curry's Beautiful Family Portrait for the New Year

During the traveling rigors of the NBA season, please believe that Stephen Curry gets in all the quality family time that the Golden State Warriors ' schedule allows.

Well before scoring 35 points to lead the Warriors to a 125-117 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers last night, the back-to-back NBA MVP and wife Ayesha had their hands full with their cute-as-can-be daughters, Riley and Ryan, on Wednesday morning.

As adorable as the girls are, peep how Ayesha explained the two toddlers putting their parents through "lots of sippy cups, spills, emotional breakdowns, [and] timeouts" before their bedtimes.

Oh, my. A rainy day will do that to kids sometimes.

Even still, just look how beautiful this New Year family portrait of the Currys came out.