Watch: Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Hit the Red Carpet of 'Sleepless' and Everyone's Saying She's Got That Pregnancy Glow

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan had to shoot down rumors that they're expecting a baby just last week.
Well, the happy couple may need to address those rumors for a second time.
That's because the former NBA baller and reality star's red-carpet appearance for the premiere of the movie Sleepless last night has people saying that Govan has that pregnancy glow.
Take a look. What do you think?
Hmm ... it's hard to tell from this short video, but that wasn't about to stop people from weighing in, alleging they have a bun in the oven.
Just last week, Govan addressed pregnancy rumors, saying, "Baby bump? Damn, I can't just be fat?" She added that fans are going "zero to 100 real quick."
Will she address them again and will the answer be the same this time around?
(Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
