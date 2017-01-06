Muhammad Ali's Daughter Addresses Rumors Claiming the Family Is at War Over His $80 Million Estate

Muhammad Ali's daughter is punching back in an attempt to knock out a rumored report about her family.

Maryum Ali says it's "untrue" that her and her eight siblings and the late boxing legend's widow, Lonnie, are warring over his $80 million estate.

"My father raised me and my siblings to love each other and that is exactly who we are — very loving people," Ali's oldest daughter, from his marriage to ex-wife Khalilah Ali, told DailyMail.com. "We are not in any feuds with each other or with our stepmother, Lonnie."

Maryum added, "It's unfortunate that there is someone out there submitting stories with so many untrue statements. We try to ignore these articles, but they seem to be never ending, which is sad because I know I have some wonderful siblings that simply want to live peaceful lives."

Maryum's counter punch comes in response to sources telling the Mirror that many of Ali's children hated each other and were left "seething" when they learned that Lonnie is set to receive $12 million, allegedly double the $6 million inheritance that each of the global sports icon's children will get.

"They didn’t like her before their dad passed away, accusing her of preventing them from seeing him," an insider told the Mirror. “When he died, some sucked up to Lonnie just to get as much as they can, but the truth is that they all did it, then accused the other siblings of doing it."

That same insider alleged that the children's beef extends well past the inheritance into how Ali's funeral was handled last summer.

"There is a lot of bitterness between the family’s strict Muslims and non-believers for the way the funeral was conducted."

Ali was 74.

