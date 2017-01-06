#YESTOBLACK

Look: Serena Williams Reveals Diamond Engagement Ring and Damn, That's a Rock!

Her fiance' Alexis Ohanion did the tennis queen well with this one.

Serena Williams had some fun revealing an engagement band holding a corn tortilla on her Instagram account earlier this week for all the thirsty people asking about the hardware.

But be clear — her engagement ring is a massive rock, befitting of a tennis queen.

Serena posted a picture of herself and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion, yesterday on IG, as confirmed by TMZ Sports

The pic reveals the beautiful diamond ring, which is flat out the Grand Slam of a diamond ring that we have ever seen.

Take a look.

Although TMZ Sports and other media outlets preserved the photo, Serena quickly covered the diamond rock with that corn tortilla this morning, keeping her joke going.

Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Nice one, Serena. But you know damn well that nobody is paying attention to your sneakers!

Ohanion did her justice with that engagement ring — as he should've.

Happy couple!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

