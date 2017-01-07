Watch: Prayers Up! JR Smith And His Wife Jewel Share Painful News About Their Daughter's Birth

In a video clip, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, with the help of his wife, reveals the painful news that their baby daughter has been born five months prematurely.

JR Smith and his wife, Jewel, today (Jan. 7) shared an update on social media regarding what they have been through the past five days as a family.

In the beginning of the clip, Smith addresses his recent thumb injury, thanking fans for their support following his surgery, but then goes on to explain he and his wife have been going through something much more serious than his injured finger.

Following addressing his fans, Smith lets his wife do the talking, detailing their decision to publicly share the deeply personal news regarding their third daughter.

"We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it," Jewel says, on Uninterrupted, the video platform created by Smith's teammate LeBron James. "That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everybody else."

The couple also share their daughter's name, Dakota, as well as the difficult fact she currently weighs one pound and is five days old.

We're keeping the Smith family and their baby girl in our thoughts and prayers. See their latest message in the video clip below.