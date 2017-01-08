#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Bonding With His Adorable Baby Girl Will Melt Your Heart

The former NFL player's daughter is beyond precious.

Former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson may miss his time on the gridiron since his retirment several seasons ago, but a definite positive of hanging up the cleats is that he is able to spend more time with his family. 

The former pro-bowler took to Instagram to give his fans a taste of what his life is like these days, when he recorded a video of himself hanging out with his adorable daughter, Kennedi. Through the video it's clear that the two are really enjoying their father-daughter time.

"We just out here watching the playoffs, man," Ocho says while his daughter cutely mimics his actions. Watch the entire video below:

Florida Evans 😍😍😍

A video posted by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on

Clearly, retirement is treating Johnson well.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Bethesda Softworks)

