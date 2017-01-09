Look: Sixers' Joel Embiid Slammed Porn Star Mia Khalifa With a Vicious Clapback for Mocking His Photo With Meek Mill

Joel Embiid isn't the one to try on Instagram.

When adult film star Mia Khalifa tried to come at the Philadelphia 76ers center with some IG slander, Embiid slammed her like she's never been body-slammed before.

Upon seeing a recent shot of Embiid, his Sixers teammates Nerlens Noel and Ben Simmons and Meek Mill on the 22-year-old center's IG account, Khalifa decided to comment, "Room full of L's."

Without flinching, Embiid shot back, "Says the women with miles of D," referencing Khalifa's high body count by way of her porn star career.

We're dead! Peep how the epic clapback came about below.