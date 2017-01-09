Look: Has Mike Tyson's New Job As Breezy's Coach Inspired Him to Hit The Recording Booth?

Mike Tyson announced yesterday (January 8) that he’d be training Chris Brown in his upcoming boxing match against Soulja Boy. It had the Internet laughing but also began a role reversal because now, it looks like Tyson is beginning his rap career.
Breezy and Soulja will be hopping into the ring, but Iron Mike stepped behind a mic today. He took to Twitter to show everyone a pic of him recording in his best 8-Mile get-up.
“In studio. Dropping heat,” he tweeted. “Wait and see what this is about…”
Of course this had social media clowning the former heavyweight boxing champ. “Thing us a thong please Mike,” someone tweeted, reflecting Tyson’s trademark lisp. “This should be an ear biter,” another wrote, poking fun at Mike’s biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear in their infamous 1997 bout.
It’s likely that Mike Tyson got involved in the CB/Soulja Boy match after Floyd Mayweather proclaimed his allegiance to Soulja last week.
Check out Mike Tyson’s latest Twitter post and the best reaction to it below.
In studio. Dropping heat. Wait and see what this is about... pic.twitter.com/3jyDiUgcz6— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 8, 2017
@MikeTyson thing us a thong please Mike— Chris (@Gripper2502) January 8, 2017
@MikeTyson This should be an ear biter— $ROB$ (@GULLYKING82) January 8, 2017
@MikeTyson Ain't not 21, only Mike Thavage— Emmanuel 🍉 (@fuegoutot) January 9, 2017
@MikeTyson Wain Dwop— Carolina Q 🌐 (@NEWAVE9X) January 9, 2017
Dwop Top
Reathonable Doubt RT @MikeTyson: In studio. Dropping heat. Wait and see what this is about... pic.twitter.com/cScK4VWuVA— Jason Weaver (@Kontra402) January 8, 2017
@MikeTyson Viewth from the thix— Mr. Paschal (@Broom__Stick) January 9, 2017
@MikeTyson "you call her thephanie I call heathphanie"— Serenada Williams 👑 (@thestephannie) January 9, 2017
@MikeTyson Nothing Wasth The Thame pic.twitter.com/4kaZQs8ta7— 8TH (@bobbyagnese) January 9, 2017
(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
