Look: Has Mike Tyson's New Job As Breezy's Coach Inspired Him to Hit The Recording Booth?

Mike Tyson announced yesterday (January 8) that he’d be training Chris Brown in his upcoming boxing match against Soulja Boy. It had the Internet laughing but also began a role reversal because now, it looks like Tyson is beginning his rap career.

Breezy and Soulja will be hopping into the ring, but Iron Mike stepped behind a mic today. He took to Twitter to show everyone a pic of him recording in his best 8-Mile get-up.

“In studio. Dropping heat,” he tweeted. “Wait and see what this is about…”