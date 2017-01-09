Watch: Too Cute! Russell Wilson Can't Stop Smiling as Ciara Talks About Her Favorite Part of the Seahawks' Playoff Win

Russell Wilson and Ciara are a go-to couple for #RelationshipGoals in 2017.

Need some proof?

Well, fresh off Wilson helping to lead his Seattle Seahawks to a big 26-6 win over the Detroit Lions this past weekend, Ciara was asked about her favorite moment from the Wild Card playoff game.

After mentioning Wilson's touchdown pass to wide receiver Paul Richardson, CiCi adorably said, "I'm proud of him and the guys."

And just look at the cheesy but genuine grin on Russ's face as he watches his pregnant wife speak with nothing but love in her eyes.

His smile says it all.