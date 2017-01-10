Watch: An Animated Steph Curry Jokes About Riley's Cute Postgame Antics on 'Family Guy'

The memories of Riley Curry adorably stealing the spotlight from her NBA superstar daddy, Stephen Curry , during his press conferences is permanently etched in the minds of hoop fans and beyond.

After all, who could forget the cute-as-can-be toddler yawning and waving hello to reporters in one conference and singing Big Sean's "Blessings" in another?

Steph certainly hasn't forgotten.

That could explain why the back-to-back NBA MVP felt so obliged to joke about Riley's cute press conference antics during a recent appearance on Family Guy.

But things take a turn when the show's main character, Peter Griffin, winds up in the animated version of the Golden State Warriors' point guard's lap, hilariously exaggerating Riley's act ... and then some.