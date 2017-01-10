Watch: An Animated Steph Curry Jokes About Riley's Cute Postgame Antics on 'Family Guy'

The memories of Riley Curry adorably stealing the spotlight from her NBA superstar daddy, Stephen Curry, during his press conferences is permanently etched in the minds of hoop fans and beyond.
After all, who could forget the cute-as-can-be toddler yawning and waving hello to reporters in one conference and singing Big Sean's "Blessings" in another?
Steph certainly hasn't forgotten.
That could explain why the back-to-back NBA MVP felt so obliged to joke about Riley's cute press conference antics during a recent appearance on Family Guy.
But things take a turn when the show's main character, Peter Griffin, winds up in the animated version of the Golden State Warriors' point guard's lap, hilariously exaggerating Riley's act ... and then some.
Too funny!
If Steph adds to his MVP or NBA title count, we're sure that Riley will give shows like Family Guy more hilarious ammo. And papa Steph is with it!
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS