Listen: Did Charles Oakley Really Slap the Fire Out of Charles Barkley Back in the Day?

The bad blood between Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley dates back to their NBA playing days.
After all, the two forwards notoriously threw up their hands and scrapped during a 1996 pre-season game.
But during a recent appearance on the Jerseys & Dress Shirts podcast, former NBA player Chucky Brown revealed that Oak and Sir Charles had an off-the-court fight, too.
According to Brown, Oakley stepped to Barkley and slapped the fire out of him in the hallway before an NBA players' union meeting during the league's 1999 lockout year.
And this just wasn't any slap.
"You heard a [claps hands loudly] throughout the hallway," Brown said. "Open hand [slap], now. You can't let a man open-hand [you]. You better punch me. Don't slap."
Brown said that all Barkley did in return was simply continue talking to the guy he was speaking with, as if the incident never happened.
He added that former NBA players Derrick Coleman and the late Anthony Mason proceeded to shove Barkley into the meeting.
"I'm pinching myself like, 'This has to be a dream," Brown continued.
Wow. Listen to Brown break it down.
We guess this was a bigger L than Barkley took back in 1996, when he and Oak scuffled during a pre-season game.
Brown added that when Oakley tweeted and warned Barkley about not talking down on his Cleveland hometown last year, Sir Charles didn't respond with much venom because he had already been slapped by Oak and basically knew better.
"Charles Oakley doesn't like me, which is no big deal," Barkley said live on TNT last year. "I don't like or dislike him. I don't think about him. He's not important enough for me to think about."
Can't front ... Chucky's story adds up.
Oakley wasn't one to test during his playing days and isn't one to try today, either.
Sheesh!
(Photos from Left: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)
