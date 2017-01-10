Watch: Russell Wilson Cutely Shouts Football Plays With Baby Future and Ciara Loves It

Ciara already broke down some of her favorite moments from her husband, Russell Wilson , leading the Seattle Seahawks to a playoff victory over the Detroit Lions this past weekend.

On Monday, CiCi posted an Instagram video showing Wilson adorably barking out football plays to baby Future, with the cute toddler doing his best to yell them back to his step-dad, the Seahawks' quarterback.

Well, baby Future wants in on some of the action, too.

While most of Ciara's IG followers and beyond were hit with cuteness overload, there were fans that thought the footage was disrespectful to the child's father and CiCi's ex, rapper Future.

One IG user even commented that Russell is "wrong for raising another man's kid."

Wow.

But Russell and Ciara had more than a fair share of support, too. One follower wrote: "Why is everyone bringing Future into this???? This lady is married and has obviously moved on. It's not about another man raising her child, it's about her starting a new life and family with a man that loves her and her son. That doesn't mean Future isn't still in his life. You guys have to stop with this 'I don't want another man raising my son,' especially when you're not doing anything!!!"

Well, she told him!

The interesting part about all this is Wilson's Seahawks will visit Future's ATL hometown to face the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs this weekend.

