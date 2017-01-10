Watch: Simone Biles and Skylar Diggins Sizzle in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

#2017BodyGoals and #BlackGirlMagic on deck.
Simone Biles and Skylar Diggins are setting off in a major way, sizzling in the pages of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 issue, where they're looking snatched — not to mention smoking hot.
Biles, 19, and her Final Five teammate Aly Raisman seemed more than happy to get out of their leotards and into these skimpy swimsuits for the shoot.
And just like Simone did during the Rio Olympics — where she won four gold medals — the superstar gymnast made sure to slay this SI shoot.
The 4-foot-9 stunner even tweeted out this mind-numbing pose.
Is there anything that this girl doesn't slay?
Not to be outdone, Diggins, 26, did the damn thing, too, turning in several sexy shots of her own.
The WNBA star says that she was "pleasantly surprised" to land the opportunity to pose for the annual issue, before adding that she got more "comfortable" as the shoot went on.
Gorgeous, girl.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 issue will hit newsstands next month.
(Photo from left: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage)
