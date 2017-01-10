Watch: Simone Biles and Skylar Diggins Sizzle in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Simone Biles and Skylar Diggins are setting off in a major way, sizzling in the pages of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 issue, where they're looking snatched — not to mention smoking hot.

Biles, 19, and her Final Five teammate Aly Raisman seemed more than happy to get out of their leotards and into these skimpy swimsuits for the shoot.

And just like Simone did during the Rio Olympics — where she won four gold medals — the superstar gymnast made sure to slay this SI shoot.