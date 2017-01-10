Watch: J.R. Smith's Newborn Daughter Is Reportedly Doing 'Well' During Continued Fight After Premature Birth

Over the weekend, J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel , took to Twitter to share the painful news that their baby daughter had been born five months prematurely earlier this month.

As prayers continue to roll in for the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard and his family, at least one report does have some encouraging news.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that J.R. and Jewel's daughter, Dakota, is "doing well" eight days into her continued fight following her premature birth, as she's receiving the best care possible.

The celebrity website additionally reported that Dakota was born between 21 and 22 gestational weeks, weighing roughly one pound. That's well before a traditional, healthy pregnancy of 40 weeks.

While the odds of survival are against the baby girl, J.R. and his fam have been receiving an outpouring of prayers and support from his NBA peers and beyond.