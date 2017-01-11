Watch: Adrien Broner Says, 'When It Comes to Real Hands, Chris Brown Can Fight'

No matter how many jokes continue to rain down on this proposed Chris Brown-Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match, Adrien Broner wants everyone to know one thing — Breezy can really fight.
When the outspoken boxer was recently stopped by FightHype.com, he decided to put Soulja on notice by saying, "When it comes to real hands, Chris Brown can fight."
He added, "Listen...Breezy...he can go. Dude can really fight."
In addition, Broner gave both artists credit for wanting to square up and end their beef in the ring, stating, "Ain't one of them b***h-a** n****s."
Watch how Broner breaks it down.
Remember, quickly after CB and Soulja's beef sparked, both the R&B sensation and rapper reached out to Broner asking him to set up the match. That was even before Floyd Mayweather Jr. vowed to train Soulja Boy and Mike Tyson promised to train Brown. (Not to mention, Iron Mike even recorded at diss track aimed at Soulja).
That being said, it's more than possible that Broner is privy to each artist's style with the sweet science.
Taking what he had to say about Breezy's hands into consideration, who's winning this fight — Chris Brown or Soulja Boy?
(Photo from left: Bill McCay/WireImage, Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Amy Graves/BET/Getty Images for BET)
