Watch: Adrien Broner Says, 'When It Comes to Real Hands, Chris Brown Can Fight'

No matter how many jokes continue to rain down on this proposed Chris Brown - Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match, Adrien Broner wants everyone to know one thing — Breezy can really fight.

When the outspoken boxer was recently stopped by FightHype.com, he decided to put Soulja on notice by saying, "When it comes to real hands, Chris Brown can fight."

He added, "Listen...Breezy...he can go. Dude can really fight."

In addition, Broner gave both artists credit for wanting to square up and end their beef in the ring, stating, "Ain't one of them b***h-a** n****s."

Watch how Broner breaks it down.