Look: Damn! Are the Falcons Planning to Troll Russell Wilson With Future Songs This Weekend?

Russell Wilson might want to brace himself to hear Future tracks this Saturday when his Seattle Seahawks visit the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in NFC divisional-round playoff action.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn informed the media yesterday that the team wouldn't play songs by Future — the ex/baby daddy of Wilson's wife, Ciara — to pester the Seahawks quarterback.

``We will absolutely not go down that road,'' Dan Quinn told @Bighugh53 about requesting Future songs to annoy Russell Wilson. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) January 10, 2017

However, the Falcons' official DJ, DJ Jay Envy, might not have received that memo. This past weekend, Jay Envy promised a playlist packed with Future's music for Saturday's big game.

Then this past Monday he kept it going by acknowledging Falcons fans' requests to hear Future on full blast at the Georgia Dome.

The last few days has been hella funny and so dope to see my Falcons Family hitting me up asking… https://t.co/X5aXXwlBqj — Jay Envy (@JayEnvy) January 9, 2017

Although he deleted his Instagram posts about the aforementioned requests — perhaps out of respect for Quinn's statement — DJ Jay Envy did re-tweet the following Future-related posts Tuesday.

If Jay Envy does go through with his promise to play Future's music, he would be taking a page from the book of the Carolina Panthers, who had the "Wicked" MC's music in rotation last year, when Wilson and the Seahawks visited them.

Is Wilson going to be in for a long afternoon Saturday? Or will he use the Future soundtrack to rile him up to lead the Seahawks to a big playoff victory on the road?

Written by Mark Lelinwalla