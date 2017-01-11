Look: Disgusting! Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested for Burglary and Fondling a Sleeping Woman

Now this takes being a creep to an entirely different level of disgust.

Ex-NBA player Orien Greene was arrested Monday on burglary and misdemeanor battery for sneaking into two Florida homes and fondling a woman.

According to the Miami Herald, Greene, 34, crept into two Pembroke Pines, Florida, homes. While in the second home, he allegedly kissed a sleeping woman and "rubbed her butt."

TMZ Sports adds that the homes were across the street from each other and that Greene entered the first house, where he encountered a 56-year-old woman in bed, before allegedly fondling a 40-year-old woman sleeping in the second house.

The celebrity website adds that the second woman woke up screaming loud enough for Greene to run and hide in his girlfriend's house in the same Florida neighborhood.

That's about as creepy as it gets.

Greene is being held on $30,000 bond.

Below is his shameful mugshot.