Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Talks Getting Chris Brown and Soulja Boy to 'Put Down the Guns and Put on the Gloves'

Besides the money to be made, what's Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s motivation for promoting a celebrity boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy?

The retired undefeated boxing champ says it's as simple as giving them an outlet to shoot the fair one rather than taking it to the streets with guns. "My thing is this — hip-hop artist, R&B artist talking about physically hurting each other in the streets. My thing is put down the guns and put on the gloves and let's do this," Mayweather said on ESPN's First Take this morning. "It can be a charity bout and the money could go towards something positive. I have Mayweather Promotions and we're about being positive."

Putting the guns down and the gloves on seems to be the theme of this Breezy-Soulja fight, which Mayweather seems more than happy to promote.

And a good theme it is, but you already know that heavy cash has to be part of the equation for Mayweather to be involved. He said as much side-by-side with Soulja, who he will reportedly train for the bout while Mike Tyson trains Brown.

That being said, there are many boxing fans — and beyond — that are seeing through Mayweather's "put down the guns and put on the gloves" talk for the ex-champ's true gain in all of this — the money, of course, and nothing else.

Mike Tyson: imma teach Chris every dirty trick in the book



Soulja boy: what we gonn do floyd



Mayweather: Make money



Ya Chris brown winnin — ⚔ (@rorxnoa) January 11, 2017

However, despite the fact that he's training Soulja, at least one fan thinks Mayweather is still savvy enough to bet his dough on Breezy.

Mayweather might be training Soulja Boy but I bet he puts his money on Chris Brown. — FreshFaceHoney (@TheeOnlyOciera) January 8, 2017

The question is how much does Mayweather stand to make in total from promoting and betting on this bout? On First Take today, Mayweather also acknowledged that the fight is very much a work in progress. "So, is the fight going to happen?" he said. "We're working on it." Part of what needs to be ironed out is the location. Mayweather shot down rumored reports about the bout being held in Dubai — saying it will be in Los Angeles or Las Vegas. But Game's manager, Wack 100, told TMZ that this is a "West Coast thing" and Dubai stands as the location. Let's see how this pans out. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

