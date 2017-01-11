#YESTOBLACK

Look: Gilbert Arenas Says He Wants 'H**s Coming to Vegas' for the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Fight

Look: Gilbert Arenas Says He Wants 'H**s Coming to Vegas' for the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may have some good news for the former NBA All-Star.

Published 3 hours ago

Gilbert Arenas has some major beef about the upcoming Chris Brown-Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match and he's letting the bout's promoters, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr., know all about it.

The ex-NBA All-Star took to his Instagram account yesterday and let the rapper and boxer know about his disappointment about the Breezy-Soulja bout reportedly being held in Dubai.

Why did the location irk Arenas?

Well, in true No Chill Gil fashion, the retired shooting guard proceeded to explain that he "had some nice-ass h*** coming to Vegas" and the reported Dubai location foils his plans.

And he was just getting warmed up.

Arenas added that the fight being planned for Dubai will force him to dig into his pockets.

"NOW yall got me calculating how much it's gonna cost to go to Dubai!!" he continued. "Private jet cost over 100k just there.... they probably don't have #backpage4p****OnTheLow in Dubai."

We're dead. This guy is too much. Check out the rest of his IG post.

Dubai???? @50cent @floydmayweather wait a min...I had some nice ass hoes coming to Vegas and cheap too..they was gonna fuck 4 buck and do something strange for a lil piece change 🤣🤣 NOW Yall got me calculating how much it's gonna cost to go to Dubai!! Private jet cost over 100k just there....they probably don't have #backpage4pussyOnTheLow in Dubai 😫and every model from the states that goes out there..selling that pussy for 50-100k #facts💯 u live in a studio apt,you can't afford a trip to Dubai 🤣🤣 so I can't take the LA hoes there becuz THEY prices will sky 🚀 on the way over🙅🏾‍♂️...Hotel will cost 5-10k for 2 nights becuz I need to stay where the BALLERS at NOT becuz of them but becuz the hoes will be there (ladies if #floyd #50 or #breezy) don't pick u...my price is $250 bytch #nonnegotiable or u can sit yo ass in the lobby 🤣🤣The fight might cost 5k for a decent seat....now 100k for the flt back to the states and (50k to my lawyer) becuz I'm pretty sure if I go to Dubai I'll be back in child support court 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ItoldYouHeWasHidingMoney😏 so for this kinda money I wanna see #rockemsockemrobots style...somebody head needs to fall off 🙃 #champ and #50 if y'all can't promise me a rolling head...y'all need to do this fight in @50cent backyard 🤣🤣🤣

A photo posted by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on

Real tears over him telling Fif to hold the fight in his backyard.

But there is some good news for Gilbert and his unabashedly salacious plans.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, Mayweather did shut down the rumored report about the CB-Soulja scrap taking place in Dubai.

"No," Mayweather said when asked if Abu Dhabi would be the location. "Los Angeles or Las Vegas — either or."

Peep "Money" tell it at the 15:00-minute mark.

Then again, Game's manager, Wack 100, insisted to TMZ that the fight will happen in Dubai and the promotion of the bout is a "West Coast thing" and not about Floyd's The Money Team.

That being said, Mayweather did say, "Is the fight going to happen? We're working on it."

So, we'll see if No Chill Gil gets to live out his plans.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo from left: Michael Kovac/WireImage, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news