Look: Gilbert Arenas Says He Wants 'H**s Coming to Vegas' for the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Fight

Gilbert Arenas has some major beef about the upcoming Chris Brown-Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match and he's letting the bout's promoters, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr., know all about it. The ex-NBA All-Star took to his Instagram account yesterday and let the rapper and boxer know about his disappointment about the Breezy-Soulja bout reportedly being held in Dubai.

Why did the location irk Arenas? Well, in true No Chill Gil fashion, the retired shooting guard proceeded to explain that he "had some nice-ass h*** coming to Vegas" and the reported Dubai location foils his plans. And he was just getting warmed up. Arenas added that the fight being planned for Dubai will force him to dig into his pockets. "NOW yall got me calculating how much it's gonna cost to go to Dubai!!" he continued. "Private jet cost over 100k just there.... they probably don't have #backpage4p****OnTheLow in Dubai." We're dead. This guy is too much. Check out the rest of his IG post.

Real tears over him telling Fif to hold the fight in his backyard. But there is some good news for Gilbert and his unabashedly salacious plans. During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, Mayweather did shut down the rumored report about the CB-Soulja scrap taking place in Dubai. "No," Mayweather said when asked if Abu Dhabi would be the location. "Los Angeles or Las Vegas — either or." Peep "Money" tell it at the 15:00-minute mark.

Then again, Game's manager, Wack 100, insisted to TMZ that the fight will happen in Dubai and the promotion of the bout is a "West Coast thing" and not about Floyd's The Money Team. That being said, Mayweather did say, "Is the fight going to happen? We're working on it." So, we'll see if No Chill Gil gets to live out his plans. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff