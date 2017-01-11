Listen: Sixers' Joel Embiid Says He Wants to Slide in Girls' DMs on 'The Bachelor' After Clapping Back at Porn Star Mia Khalifa

Joel Embiid had social media buzzing earlier this week over his epic clapback to Mia Khalifa .

When the adult film star commented, "Room full of L's," on the Philaelphia 76ers' center's Instagram picture with some of his teammates and Meek Mill, Embiid shot right back with, "Says the woman with miles of D," referencing her career and the high body count that comes with it.

But is Embiid guilty of being a hypocrite?

During an appearance on The Ringer's NBA Show podcast on Tuesday, the budding, 22-year-old NBA star shared that he wanted to be on The Bachelor and when asked why, he responded, "just to slide into their DMs."

Was it OK for Embiid to blast Khalifa's multiple sex partners through her adult-film career, but then turn around and say that he wanted to chase multiple women via the reality show?

You decide.

After making the joke, Embiid did say that he's searching for true love, stating, "I'm too young," and "I'm just trying to have fun."

Listen to his full appearance on the podcast below.