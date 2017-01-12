Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Flashes Money Bag Packed With $80K in Cash Because Wallets Are Too Small

While backstage during an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Monday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. flashed a backpack with $80,000 in cash stuffed in a Ziploc bag ... well, because wallets are too small for his kind of dough.

"I don't keep a wallet," Mayweather said in the footage below. "I keep money in a backpack."

He added: "So, today $80,000, but you've got to realize, we got the trick bag, too, because you may see that bag, you may go for that bag but then there may not be money in it. We move the money around."

This is just flossing on another level.

See for yourself.