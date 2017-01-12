Gilbert Arenas Is Suing Ex Laura Govan and Her Lawyer for Repeating STD Defamation

Gilbert Arenas thinks Laura Govan didn't learn her lesson the first time about claiming he gave her an STD.

That could explain why he's filing a second defamation lawsuit against his ex/baby mama.

TMZ Sports is reporting that the ex-NBA All-Star has issued a defamation lawsuit against Govan and her attorney, Maya Shulman, for repeating the false STD claim against him.

This comes after Arenas already scored a $110,000 judgment over Govan this past September, the first time he sued her for defamation over her allegations that the former shooting guard gave her an STD.

In his latest lawsuit, Arenas points to Shulman's December 2016 blog post, in which the lawyer says that her client, Govan, was "stating a fact" when she said Gilbert gave her an STD.

Shulman later retracted the statement within the comments section of the blog, clarifying that she doesn't "know any fact that supports" her client's allegations, as reported by TMZ. Arenas believes that retraction proves that Shulman and Govan once again sullied his name with that old STD claim.

Arenas also says the retraction came two weeks after the original statement and was rather buried since it was in the comments section.

Laura already took a major loss in court last fall and from the sound of this latest lawsuit, it seems like Arenas has a strong case against his ex once again.

If Arenas is victorious yet again, we're likely to hear all about it on his Instagram page.

That's where he mocked Govan over allegedly having his child support payments for their four kids lowered in court last December.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.