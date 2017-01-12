#YESTOBLACK

Look: Magic Johnson Suing Jeweler Over Being Screwed Out of $250K Deposit on Diamond Necklace for Wife Cookie

Look: Magic Johnson Suing Jeweler Over Being Screwed Out of $250K Deposit on Diamond Necklace for Wife Cookie

The NBA legend says Beverly Hills' Gina Amir Atelier used him as a "personal ATM."

Published 8 hours ago

Magic Johnson is calling a flagrant foul against a Beverly Hills jeweler that he claims screwed him out of $250,000.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA Hall of Famer is suing Gina Amir Atelier over his $250,000 security deposit that he claims was never returned.

Johnson says he paid the jeweler the $250K deposit for $850,000 worth of borrowed jewelry for his wife, Cookie, to rock on their 25th wedding anniversary last year.

The jewelry consisted of a diamond-encrusted gold and platinum ring and massive platinum necklace with 101 white diamonds.

Could this be the ring?

Cookie and I had another amazing night celebrating with our family and friends in St. Tropez! #EC25

A photo posted by Earvin "Magic" Johnson (@magicjohnson) on

Although the five-time NBA champion brought back the jewelry unharmed a week later, he claims that the business never returned his $250,000.

And for that, the Los Angeles Lakers' legend is calling Gina Amir Atelier a "thieves den," alleging that they "conspired to defraud" him and used him a "personal ATM."

Johnson is suing the company to retrieve his $250K.

As beloved as Magic is around the world — especially in LA — this jeweler may want to return that deposit promptly.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET-Staff

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news