Look: Magic Johnson Suing Jeweler Over Being Screwed Out of $250K Deposit on Diamond Necklace for Wife Cookie

Magic Johnson is calling a flagrant foul against a Beverly Hills jeweler that he claims screwed him out of $250,000.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA Hall of Famer is suing Gina Amir Atelier over his $250,000 security deposit that he claims was never returned.

Johnson says he paid the jeweler the $250K deposit for $850,000 worth of borrowed jewelry for his wife, Cookie, to rock on their 25th wedding anniversary last year.

The jewelry consisted of a diamond-encrusted gold and platinum ring and massive platinum necklace with 101 white diamonds.

Could this be the ring?