Look: Here's Why Authorities Are Ruling Northwestern Basketball Player Jordan Hankins's Death a Suicide

Her brother Jared Hankins , a sophomore basketball player with the same Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis) that his sister graduated from, emotionally tweeted this picture out after learning of Jordan's passing.

Its sophomore guard Jordan Hankins's death Monday has been ruled a suicide by the Cook County medical examiner. Hankins was found hanging in her dorm earlier this week. She was 19.

Jared has also been re-tweeting condolences for the loss of his sister.

He additionally told the Indianapolis Star that he didn't notice any signs of trouble when he and his parents, Walter and Felicia Hankins, visited Jordan just last week at Northwestern.



"We talked for the last time a week ago and everything seemed good," Jared told the newspaper. "She was happy."

He added, “She meant a lot to me. She was my role model.”

Just three days ago, Jordan herself tweeted, "stay humbled and hungry bubby," wishing her brother luck in one of his basketball games.

Stunned from the devastating loss, Northwestern postponed its women's basketball game against Minnesota on Wednesday to be played on another date.

"Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman," Wildcats coach Joe McKeown said in a statement, as reported by the Star. "This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

She was averaging 3.6 points in 11 games this season.

Patricia Telles-Irvin, Northwestern's vice president for student affairs, told the Chicago Tribune that grief counseling would be available to students on campus.



"The most important things we can do are to remember Jordan's life, the tremendous impact she had on her family and friends, and take care of each other as a community," Telles-Irvin said. "We mourn her loss and remember the gift of her presence in our midst."

