Watch: Someone Made a 'UFC 2' Video Game Simulation for the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Fight

Under Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s training, would Soulja Boy pump the jab, make Breezy miss, and actually pull off the upset decision win after the three proposed rounds?

Or would CB, under the training of Mike Tyson, land a crushing knockout?

Well, someone stopped wondering and took liberty to make their own EA Sports "UFC 2" video-game simulation of the hyped celebrity boxing match.

Now, remember, the Brown-Soulja fight is supposed to be strictly a boxing match, but for purposes of this simulation, punches and kicks are exchanged between the artists.

The results? An animated Breezy mopping the floor with Soulja, dropping him several times before landing a vicious right to keep the "Crank That" rapper down for good after just two minutes and five seconds of action in the first round.

Take a look at the carnage.