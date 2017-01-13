Watch: Charles Barkley Started Building Trump's Wall on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' Set Last Night

Charles Barkley is prepared for life with Donald Trump as president of the United States.

That could help explain why the NBA Hall of Famer took it upon himself to start one of the president-elect's most controversial vows — building a border wall.

To mock Trump's goal, Chuck donned a hard hat and began sloppily brick-laying and cementing a wall right on Inside the NBA's set live on TNT last night.

"You know, Donald Trump is going to build a wall," Barkley said, holding back his laughter about the concept, "so, I'm building that wall."

To that, his on-air TNT colleague Kenny Smith responded, "Build a bridge, brother. Build a bridge. Bridges are better than walls."

Sir Charles didn't care about offending Trump, either, adding that he's not likely to receive an invitation to the White House during the next four years, anyway.