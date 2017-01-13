Watch: Derrick Rose Meets Allen Iverson for the First Time and It Was a Classic 'Hood Love' Moment

Derrick Rose took the adage to heart last night at Madison Square Garden when he met his idol, Allen Iverson, for the first time ever.

The NBA Hall of Famer had courtside tickets to watch Rose drop 17 points to help lead the Knicks to a 104-89 home win over the Chicago Bulls.

Afterward, Rose called A.I. an "icon" and someone who he has "looked up to" ever since he was young, before calling their on-court embrace "hood love," adding, "we didn't have to say anything."

Watch Rose describe the cool moment below.