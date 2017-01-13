Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Isn't Playing! She Wants a New Day in Court Over Botched Divorce Settlement

Dwyane Wade's ex-wife/baby mama is calling technical foul over their divorce settlement — and she wants a do-over asap.

According to Bossip, Siovaughn Funches believes her former lawyer Brian Hurst's "action and inaction" had her settling for $5 million and her and Wade's marital home back in 2014.

Well, Funches believes she's entitled to much more — to the tune of at least $10 million — and she wants her new day in court to prove her attorney screwed her out of a possibly higher divorce settlement.

A judge dismissed Funches's initial legal malpractice lawsuit against Hurst, but advised that she modify it shortly after Wade inked a two-year, $47.5 million contract with the Chicago Bulls last July.

Funches alleges that Hurst launched settlement negotiations with her ex-husband's legal contingent without her knowledge, adding that her former lawyer botched those negotiations and went back on his word about finalizing the settlement, leaving her with less than she feels she deserves.

That's precisely why Funches is asking the judge to let her have a new day in court over this matter, thus overriding Hurst's request to dismiss the legal malpractice lawsuit against him.

Let's see how this unfolds.

D. Wade and Funches have two sons, Zaire, 14, and Zion, 9, who the three-time NBA champion has sole custody of.

