Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says He's Going to Trump's Inauguration

Floyd Mayweather Jr. taking a picture with Donald Trump and his son in November was only the beginning of the boxing legend showing his support for the controversial president-elect.

Boxing's retired, undefeated cash king told TMZ Sports that he'll be in attendance for Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., next week and that he already has his tuxedo picked out.

Mayweather added that he appreciated Trump's support for him leading up to his dominant victory over Manny Pacquiao back in May 2015 and that Americans shouldn't judge the reality TV star.

That being said, Mayweather did say that we must "hope for the best" with the impending commander-in-chief.

"We don't know what can happen in life," Mayweather told TMZ. "Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best."

He added, "Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president."