Look: This Photo of J.R. Smith's Daughter Demi Smiling Over Her Newborn Sister Is Precious

It has been a trying New Year for J.R. Smith and his family, as they welcomed their newborn daughter, Dakota, into this world five months premature earlier this month.
While the Smiths were encouraged by this week's news that their newborn baby girl is "doing well," Dakota is still in for an uphill fight.
That being said, the infant doesn't have any shortage of love, as evidenced by the Cleveland Cavaliers' shooting guard's Instagram account.
That's where J.R. posted this absolutely precious photo of his other daughter, Demi, smiling over baby Dakota in the hospital.
Just look at Demi giving her baby sister love.
And Smith's IG caption of "My loves... #KotaBear#SlimDem" says it all.
That is just too, too heartwarming.
If you remember, Demi gained notoriety during the 2016 NBA Finals when she adorably said that she's proud of her dad for not getting kicked off the Cavs' squad, referencing his checkered past. J.R. reacted to the hilarious moment with a big laugh live on ESPN's SportsCenter.
NBA players and beyond have been hitting J.R.'s Twitter timeline, wishing him, his wife, Jewel, and their family the best with baby Dakota.
Prayers up!
