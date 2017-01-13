Watch: Orlando Scandrick's Fiancée, Draya Michele, Reveals Their Pre-Game Sex Ritual

Many boxers abstain from sex while training for a fight because they believe the sheet-smushing leaves them too weak to perform in the ring.

Well, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick and his fiancée, Draya Michele, didn't get that memo for football players.

If anything, they believe in the opposite.

When stopped by TMZ Sports outside of Los Angeles hot spot Catch, Michele said she and Scandrick are all for getting in a round of love-making — even before the Cowboys' huge home divisional-round playoff match-up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

"We have a pre-game ritual," Michele said with a devilish grin on her face. "It entails ... I gotta take care of my man. I didn't get this ring for nothing."

When the TMZ cameraman informed her about how some athletes avoid sex before a big game, Michele sounded like she and Orlando are the exception to the unwritten rule about the act weakening sports stars.

"Yeah, but since I've came into my fiancé's life, I've made him a better player, so ...," she added, throwing her hands up in the air.

Watch Draya break it all down.