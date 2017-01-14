BET.com Exclusive: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Can 'Make Seven Figures' Fighting And Talks Not Judging Trump

Floyd Mayweather Jr. touted himself as "TBE" — The Best Ever — over the course of his legendary, undefeated boxing career, before retiring in September 2015 with a 49-0 record.

Now, the cash king of the Sweet Science wants to make sure that his Mayweather Promotions follows in the footsteps of his greatness by setting up the most action-packed bouts possible — even if that includes a Chris Brown-Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match, which has been the buzz of this young 2017 so far.

Before then, Money will be in attendance tonight (Jan. 14) to watch his Mayweather Promotions-backed boxer, Badou Jack, face James DeGale in a super middleweight unification bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The undercard will also feature Mayweather Promotions' fighter, Gervonta Davis, taking on Jose Pedraza. The card will be televised on Showtime, beginning at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Before the big bout, BET.com was able to grab Mayweather, as the former boxing champion spoke about tonight's fight, how Breezy and Soulja can each "make seven figures and do something positive" via their match and not judging president-elect Donald Trump.

Gia Peppers here for BET Breaks and we are super honored right now to have the greatest boxer of our era, Mr. Floyd Mayweather, join us. How are you feeling right now, man?

I'm feeling great. [Tonight] unification bout — I'm happy that we got two top fighters [Jack and DeGale] that we brought together to give the people entertainment. That's what it's all about.

What are the keys to victory for our guy Jack to win [tonight]?

The key for Badou Jack to win — combinations, be smart, be sharp, attack, attack, but take your time and listen to your corner. And go out there and be the same Badou Jack and make me proud, Badou. Go out there and be the same Badou that you been.

And speaking of another teammate that you're just starting to work with — Soulja Boy. Everybody is talking about the Soulja Boy and Chris Brown fight. So, tell me, how much money do you think Mayweather Promotions could make off this fight if you really add it up?

It's really not about making money. Of course, we're going to make money, but it's about the two entertainers. I don't have Soulja Boy under paperwork, I don't have Chris Brown under paperwork. But if they did want to make seven figures and do something positive ... you know, my slogan was this: Put down the guns and put on the gloves. Something positive.

So, it's all about taking something negative and turning it into something positive. That's what I was working on doing. Mayweather Promotions — we are the past, the present and the future of sports and entertainment and everybody knows, Mayweather's pay is better.

We have it here first. I love that! Soulja — we've seen him working out. Do you think that he can fight? What are your feelings on his basic boxing skills?

Chris Brown has a bigger following. At the end of the day, we're on BET. This is Black Entertainment. We must support both of those entertainers. I commend Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for going out there for so many years and entertaining the people. I think these artists really need to focus on being artists, instead of focused on being gangbangers.

I like what you had to say about rappers being rappers, artists being artists and putting everything [else] aside and just being themselves. Now, we know that Donald Trump is our president-elect. You have known him for a long time. Are you excited about the inauguration? How are you feeling about the whole thing?

I got invited. I'm not here to judge. We don't know what Trump can do. The thing about today's time is everybody is too worried about Trump. Worry about going out there and making your own legacy. I'm trying to save money for me and my family and continue to make money for me and my family.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.