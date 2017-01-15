Look: 'Forever Win,' Russell Wilson Says He Can Never Lose As Long As He Has Ciara By His Side

Russell Wilson professionally lost yesterday. His Seattle Seahawks came up 16 points short in a 36-20 divisional playoff bout against the Atlanta Falcons (which everyone gave him hell for because of Future).
Anyway, Russ decided to stunt on all the haters because no matter how much he wins or loses professionally, he’s still got his wife and forthcoming child on his side.
Wilson took to Instagram early this morning to express his deep sentiments about his wife. His message has us all exhaling a collective “awwwe.”
“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you,” he captioned under a pic of Ciara kissing him. “ This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful.”
Sometimes, even during adversity, you’ve got to recognize what you do have. We don’t all get to have Ciara and the money that comes with signing an NFL contract, but the home team can mean more than the literal jersey Russell Wilson has to wear for 17 weeks plus the postseason.
Check out Russell Wilson’s latest IG post as well as some reaction to it below.
If Ciara ever dogs Russell Wilson, my God it's gonna be a bad day for women on twitter.— Viewtiful Joe (@wristofer) January 15, 2017
@TheShadeRoom Can they LIVE? Let them B. Love WINS!!! Love always win 💪🏾— Clora Smith (@ThatsSoClora) January 15, 2017
Russell Wilson can never really take an L from Future cause at the end of the day he the one making Ciara happy. https://t.co/Tnz8fzQqpp— Lord Winter (@jjswaqqin) January 15, 2017
