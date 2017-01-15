Look: 'Forever Win,' Russell Wilson Says He Can Never Lose As Long As He Has Ciara By His Side

Russell Wilson professionally lost yesterday. His Seattle Seahawks came up 16 points short in a 36-20 divisional playoff bout against the Atlanta Falcons (which everyone gave him hell for because of Future).

Anyway, Russ decided to stunt on all the haters because no matter how much he wins or loses professionally, he’s still got his wife and forthcoming child on his side.

Wilson took to Instagram early this morning to express his deep sentiments about his wife. His message has us all exhaling a collective “awwwe.”