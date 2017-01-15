Look: The Obama Daughters Are Adorable In These Newly Revealed Pics Of Their First White House Visit

Inauguration day is slowly and painfully making its way into our reality. The last few days of the Obama presidency has given us the opportunity to reflect, cry and go through pretty much every other emotion.
Nostalgia could also help us cope and these rare pictures of the Obama daughters on their first trip to the White House should do the trick. Jenna Bush Hager recently unearthed photos via Today of Sasha and Malia Obama in 2008.
Hager and her sister Barbara Bush, the daughters of George W. Bush, had the photos revealed a day after they penned a letter to the Obama girls recounting that first visit and shared advice on what to do after they leave America’s most famous address.
“Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House,” part of the letter reads. “We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home. The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to,” it continues. “When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious.”
Here comes those tears again.
The photos show the girls looking around the White House and it’s crazy to see how much they’ve grown over the past eight years.
Read the full letter here and check out the photos below via Joyce N. Boghosian of White House Photo.
(Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo)
