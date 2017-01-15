Look: The Obama Daughters Are Adorable In These Newly Revealed Pics Of Their First White House Visit

Inauguration day is slowly and painfully making its way into our reality. The last few days of the Obama presidency has given us the opportunity to reflect, cry and go through pretty much every other emotion.

Nostalgia could also help us cope and these rare pictures of the Obama daughters on their first trip to the White House should do the trick. Jenna Bush Hager recently unearthed photos via Today of Sasha and Malia Obama in 2008.

Hager and her sister Barbara Bush, the daughters of George W. Bush, had the photos revealed a day after they penned a letter to the Obama girls recounting that first visit and shared advice on what to do after they leave America’s most famous address.