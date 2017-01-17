Watch: Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Share an Adorable Father-Son Moment Breaking Down Basketball Plays

This 2016-17 season has been a rough one for Carmelo Anthony and his New York Knicks, who have now lost 11 of their past 13 games and have slipped to an 18-24 record. Adding to the anguish is the fact that Anthony's name is once again engulfed in trade rumors, with the NBA superstar having to address reports with the media.

That being said, as dismal as it has been this season, nothing is going to stop Melo from his daddy duties — especially when it comes to bonding over basketball with his son, Kiyan. In the footage below, Anthony adorably asks his 9-year-old son what he would do in an isolation sequence against someone who couldn't guard him. Look at Kiyan's eyes light up over the prospect.

#BallerBabies - #CarmeloAnthony talks basketball with his mini me #ballerbaby #lalaanthony A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:10am PST

What a cute father-son moment! If there's an NBA superstar who knows a thing or two about iso plays, it's Melo, who has used those sequences to either pull up for a jumper or dribble and drive right past his defender over the course of his 14-year career in the league. In other words, the correct answer to daddy's question, Kiyan, is to always score on an iso. If you follow Melo and his wife, La La, you know that he and Kiyan take their basketball conversations seriously. And those convos extend to training on the hardwood, too. Just last month, La La posted this footage of Melo showing Kiyan the ropes on the court at the Knicks' practice facility. And it was Anthony showing his son how to work an iso.

Learning from dad..... 🏀 A video posted by LaLa (@lala) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

With training from his NBA superstar dad, Kiyan may grow up to be better than Melo someday. But no matter how big he does get, he'll always be Melo and La La's baby first.

No matter how long his legs get he will always be our baby 👶🏽 ❤ A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

Kiyan can watch his dad and the Knicks take on the Boston Celtics tomorrow night.

