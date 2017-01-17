Look: Laila Ali Remembers Dad Muhammad Ali on His 75th Birthday With This Touching Instagram Post

Just over seven months have passed since Muhammad Ali died on June 3 of last year.
Today, January 17, marks the boxing legend and global sports icon's 75th birthday and his daughter, Laila Ali, took to her Instagram account with a heavy heart to remember "The Greatest."
Just look at this beautiful, touching shot of her beloved father holding her when she was just a precious baby.
Accompanying the photo was Laila's emotional caption reading, "I know you are in Heaven, still holding my hand!"
Absolutely beautiful.
Like Laila, Muhammad Ali left us all with a lifetime of memories — both in and out of the ring — that we'll remember today and many more days in the future.
Happy birthday to "The Greatest."
Gone, but never forgotten.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS