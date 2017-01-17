#YESTOBLACK

Look: Laila Ali Remembers Dad Muhammad Ali on His 75th Birthday With This Touching Instagram Post

The shot of "The Greatest" holding her when she was a baby is beautiful.

Published 3 hours ago

Just over seven months have passed since Muhammad Ali died on June 3 of last year.

Today, January 17, marks the boxing legend and global sports icon's 75th birthday and his daughter, Laila Ali, took to her Instagram account with a heavy heart to remember "The Greatest."

Just look at this beautiful, touching shot of her beloved father holding her when she was just a precious baby.

Accompanying the photo was Laila's emotional caption reading, "I know you are in Heaven, still holding my hand!"

Happy 75th Bday dad! I know you are in Heaven, still holding my hand! 😘❤️

A photo posted by Laila Ali (@thereallailaali) on

Absolutely beautiful.

Like Laila, Muhammad Ali left us all with a lifetime of memories — both in and out of the ring — that we'll remember today and many more days in the future.

Happy birthday to "The Greatest."

Gone, but never forgotten.

(Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

