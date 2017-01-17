#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Check Out Nick Young's Priceless Reaction to Lamorne Morris Holding Our Favorite Swaggy P Meme

The Lakers star was surprised the actor had the pic on his cellphone.

Published 2 hours ago

Memes have a way of taking on a life of their own.

Just ask Nick Young.

During the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game this past Saturday night, Swaggy P heard a familiar voice courtside shout, "Hey, Nick!"

When the Lakers' forward looked over to his right, he saw actor Lamorne Morris holding a picture of everyone's favorite Swaggy P meme on his cellphone.

All Nick could do was let out a huge laugh over the sight of his own meme — not to mention, Morris yelling, "Damn, Bruh!" in reference to the internet sensation pic.

Peep the hilarious moment below.

That's just too funny.

Swaggy P definitely has a good sense of humor over his own silliness.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

