Watch: Check Out Nick Young's Priceless Reaction to Lamorne Morris Holding Our Favorite Swaggy P Meme

Memes have a way of taking on a life of their own.

During the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game this past Saturday night, Swaggy P heard a familiar voice courtside shout, "Hey, Nick!"

When the Lakers' forward looked over to his right, he saw actor Lamorne Morris holding a picture of everyone's favorite Swaggy P meme on his cellphone.

All Nick could do was let out a huge laugh over the sight of his own meme — not to mention, Morris yelling, "Damn, Bruh!" in reference to the internet sensation pic.

Peep the hilarious moment below.