Look: Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele's Son, Jrue, Is Too Cute Rocking His Daddy's Jersey

Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele's son, Jrue , is growing up too fast.

The adorable toddler looked cute as can be Sunday, rocking his daddy's Dallas Cowboys jersey while watching the team's big home playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Although the Cowboys fell to the Packers, 34-31, on a devastating last-second field goal, baby Jrue did his best to keep his spirits high.

Look how his mommy documented his adorable moods while watching the roller coaster of a game.

"Mood: BEFORE, DURING, and AFTER the game," she wrote, accompanied by three different shots of the baby boy. "Still proud of my dad. He's a fighter."

We know that's right.