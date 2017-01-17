Watch: Shaq and Charles Barkley Experience a Simulated Nonviolent Civil Rights Protest in an Emotional MLK Day Segment

The banter between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on "Inside the NBA" is enough to have you doubled over in laughter.

But their words on Monday night's show might have left you in tears.

That's because O'Neal and Barkley, joined by their colleagues Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, experienced a simulated nonviolent civil rights protest in an emotional Martin Luther King Jr. Day segment from the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

TNT additionally synced up the exhibit's audio so that viewers from home could also experience what people endured while protesting for their civil rights.

After experiencing the simulation, Sir Charles, Shaq and their colleagues were powerfully impacted.

"To be able to endure that and not react, I think that's probably the most heroic thing out of all of this," Barkley said. "To be able to be nonviolent, that's what made these guys heroes and women, also."

O'Neal urged people to check out the exhibit, while adding, "I live right next to a preschool and it just shows me that racism and ignorance is taught. If you look at all the little kids, you have Black kids playing with Spanish kids, playing with white kids. They don't have a care in the world. I think adults need to look at that and we need to get back to the land of peace."

Peep the emotional segment below.