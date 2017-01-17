BaeWatch: Steph and Ayesha Curry Turn Up to 'Blow the Whistle' in the Club

The couple that "bays" together, stays together.
That's the sentiment that Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha conveyed in this video over the weekend, turning up to Too Short's "Blow the Whistle" — a Bay Area classic — in the club.
As Ayesha penned on her Instagram account, "The couple that 'bays' together..."
The look on their faces is absolutely priceless, especially when the back-to-back NBA MVP catches eyes with his lovely wife.
Not to mention — their turn up is serious.
Can you say #BaeWatch and #2017RelationshipGoals?
The long weekend ended on a good note for the Currys considering Steph helped lead his Golden State Warriors to a 126-91 home rout of LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2016 NBA Finals rematch last night in Oakland.
Blow the whistle on that!
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Under Armour)
