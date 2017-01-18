Look: Ayesha Curry Calls Body-Shaming Victim Who Resembles Her 'Gorgeous'

In case you missed it, Amanda Parker went viral this past weekend after a Twitter troll labeled the gorgeous, full-figured 22-year-old "AyEatcha Curry," and she clapped back by telling the dude, "It's actually Amanda Parker" and "@ me next time." He tried it and she made sure he failed.

Well, Parker's epic response triggered an outpour of support from people, who were proud of how she defended herself against that body-shamer. And one of those new fans was none other than Ayesha Curry herself. The wife of back-to-back NBA MVP Stephen Curry caught wind of Parker's incident and how she uncannily resembles her ... and she's here for all of it. Not only did Ayesha call Amanda "gorgeous," but she added, "I feel lucky to be your unofficial twin." Aww! Take a look.

#AyeshaCurry says she's going to stan for her unofficial twin #AmandaParker #TSRPositiveImages (view previous article) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Ayesha sliding into Amanda's mentions and tweeting in defense of her clapback against body-shaming makes us love her even more. Amanda Parker and Ayesha Curry are two gorgeous ladies. Haters fall back. Before Ayesha chimed in, Parker told BET that she hopes she has inspired women of all sizes. "Being body-shamed is so unfair, and I'm happy with the responses I got from most people," she told BET. "People have been showing so much love. I've had women tell me I'm their hero. That makes me extremely happy. I really hope I've inspired beautiful women of all sizes. People on the internet can be so mean."

Written by BET Staff