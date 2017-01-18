Look: Did Mayweather Promotions Just Get Fired From Setting Up the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Fight?

Soulja Boy is tired of waiting to get into the ring with Chris Brown for their widely hyped celebrity boxing match.

That could explain why the rapper has seemingly fired Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Mayweather Promotions from setting up the bout.

Or at least that's the way it appears.

Soulja jumped onto his Twitter account yesterday and said that the fight will go down in March with "Big Soulja Promotions" running the show.

"I'm renting the venue. I'm setting the date. I'm selling the tickets. This will be a Soulja Boy Promotion," he wrote before deleting the tweets. "Hit me for tickets. They on sale now. Ya'll know what I'm throwing the fight. These n****s taking too long. F**k this s**t. You need tickets, hit me. I'm running the show."

Take a look at his full tweets below.

[Warning: Tweets contain profanity].